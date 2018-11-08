Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man captured on surveillance video during a bank robbery in Dallas.

On Nov. 5, the suspect walked into the BBVA Compass Bank located at 3939 St. Francis Ave. Once the suspect entered, he demanded money from the teller.

Fearing for his life, according to police, the teller did as he was told and gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect then fled from the scene on foot.

He is described as being a white male, 30 years old, 6-foot-1-inch in height and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information about the suspect and his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Dallas Field Office of the FBI at 972-559-5000 or contact the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit’s Detective Winn at 214-797-0296.