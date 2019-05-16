Plano Police Hold Fallen Officer Memorial

Police officers from around North Texas will gather in Plano on Thursday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Police officers from around North Texas will gather in Plano on Thursday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Plano Police Department will host their annual Peace Officer Memorial Service at 11 a.m. in the Plano Municipal Center in Council Chambers.

This year’s ceremony will have a special emphasis on fallen Richardson officer David Sherrard who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. His parents and officers who worked closely with Sherrard will be in attendance.

"When somebody dies in the line of service, you have a shattered family. You have a hurting community," Plano police chief Gregory Rushin said. "You have loved ones who have a great void and we have to remember those individuals that gave their lives and that made that ultimate sacrifice."

Dallas officers will also attend the ceremony in memory of fallen Dallas officers Jamie Givens and Rogelio Santander.