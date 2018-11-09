Plano PD Warn About Recent Uptick in Open Garage Burglaries - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano PD Warn About Recent Uptick in Open Garage Burglaries

Recent rash of crimes target homes with garage doors left up

By Ben Russell

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    The Plano Police Department has a friendly reminder for its citizens – close your garage doors.

    There have been 24 garage burglaries reported in the city since Aug. 1 and 17 of those burglaries were from garages where the doors were left up.

    “You can pretty much drive through any neighborhood in any part of the day and you’re going to find open garage doors,” said David Tilley of the Plano Police Department. “It just takes one time, it just takes a matter of seconds, and then you become a victim.”

    The department recently shared a surveillance video on its Facebook page of a man walking into an open garage, stealing a handful of items and then returning a moment later to take more valuables. According to Tilley, the man in that video has since been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

