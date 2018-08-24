Plano Couple Celebrating 70 Years of Marriage

Gwen and M.L. Davis met at a restaurant in Canton where Gwen was a waitress.

A couple in Plano is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: 70 years of marriage!

Gwen and M.L. Davis met at a restaurant in Canton where Gwen was a waitress.

They exchanged vows three months later.

She was 16. He was 20.

"I think it’s amazing what we have come from that day. I’d say what has helped us during this 70 years was probably the communication and some compromise. We had to do a lot of compromising,” Gwen Davis said.

The happy couple became parents to five kids, grandparents to nine, great-grandparents to 12 and great-great-grandparents to two.

Their anniversary is Wednesday, August 29, but they'll celebrate with family and friends on Saturday.

A party is being thrown in their honor at their senior living community in Plano.