Plano City Manager Bruce Glasscock to Retire

According to the City of Plano, City Manager Bruce Glasscock notified the City Council of his intent to retire at the end of April, 2019. Glasscock served in the public sector for 50 years, the last 29 with the City of Plano.

Glasscock began his career with the City of Plano in 1990 when he was selected Police Chief. In 1998 he was appointed additional responsibilities as Deputy City Manager and held dual leadership roles through 2001 at which time he transitioned to full-time responsibilities as Deputy City Manager. Council appointed him City Manager in 2011. "A lot has been accomplished during my career with Plano for which I am honored to have been a part, but the true credit goes to "Team Plano" and the more than 2000 employees who provide service to our citizen on a daily basis. I will miss those employees and the tremendous work they do for our community," said Glasscock.

During his tenure, the City received numerous accolades including being recognized as the "Best Place to Live in Texas," third "Best Place to Live in America," third "Best Place in America to Raise a Family," "Best Run City in America," one of "10 Healthiest Cities in America" and a recipient of the 4-STAR Community Rating for Sustainability. In addition, the City of Plano consistently receives AAA Bond Ratings.

"We applaud Bruce's service and wish him the best. He leaves this role having served Plano with great honor and distinction," said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. "Future generations will feel the enduring impact of what has been accomplished throughout his tenure."

Glasscock guided the City as an active partner in the development of the esteemed Legacy West area which is home to Boeing Global Services, FedEx Office, JCPenney, JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Mutual, Toyota Connected and Toyota Motor North America, among other businesses. He was also influential in the urban revitalization of Downtown Plano, designated by the American Planning Association as one of the "Great Places in America" and most recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2000, during his tenure as Plano's Police Chief, Glasscock served as the 88th President of International Association of Chiefs of Police and currently serves as a Past President of the association.

"The time has come to move along," said the retiring city manager. Glasscock and his wife, Memrie, have two adult sons and three grandchildren.