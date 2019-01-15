Dr Pepper wants to know: Do you love me, Texas?

A change.org petition launched on Jan. 15 asks Dr Pepper fans to support the brand by saying that it should be declared the official soft drink of the Lone Star State. After they collect signatures, the petition is headed to the House when Congress is in session, says a spokeswoman.

Dr Pepper was created in Waco, Texas, in 1885, and the fizzy, cherry drink has become as synonymous with Texas as Whataburger, H-E-B and Buc-ee's. Dublin Bottling Works, in Dublin, Texas, halted production of Dr Pepper in 2012; Dr Pepper is headquartered in Plano now and is bottled and distributed nationally.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.