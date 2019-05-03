Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca Legacy Remembered at Dallas Fan Expo

The world in mourning the death of actor Peter Mayhew, 74, who was known to generations of moviegoers as the iconic character Chewbacca from Star Wars.

"It’s a huge loss. It really is and that’s something that is going to be felt and really reverberate through the community," Andrew Moyes with Fan Expo Dallas said.

Mayhew was scheduled to be a part Fan Expo Dallas over the weekend to meet the fans. Now, those same fans will memorialize the gentle giant.

"Through the show this weekend it is nice that we all are going to be coming together because we will be able to support each other as a community," Moyes "It is helpful to be able to communicate to share the stories."

While Mayhew towered over most people, they said he was unbelievably relatable.

"Very down to earth and totally accessible and that’s really what sets him apart as a truly great hero," Moyes said.

There will be an autograph booth set up where Mayhew was scheduled to appear. The booth will now have a memorial book for fans to leave messages and memories. The book will be presented to Mayhew’s family.