Dallas police say a person was shot early Tuesday afternoon.

Police activity was seen outside of the Abrams Foods store in the 12100 block of Abrams Road.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene as officers appeared to be putting crime tape around the store and a nearby apartment complex.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape