Fans of the British-based children's cartoon Peppa Pig will be excited to learn Peppa Pig's World of Play is set to open next month at Grapevine Mills.

The 14,000-square-foot indoor family playground allows kids the opportunity to jump into the world of Peppa Pig and explore 14 themed play areas recreated from the TV show.

The play-space is the first Peppa-themed park in the United States and the second in the world; the first opened in Shanghai last year and a third will open in Michigan later this year.

"The play center will fuel the imaginations of young children and encourage development through a variety of immersive learning-based play to enhance creative, physical, sensory, role-play, construction and social skills," developers said. "There will also be themed party rooms for birthdays, a movie theater/screening room, facilities for families to relax and play and, of course, plenty of muddy puddles."

Muddy puddles? Bring a towel.

“With construction well underway, we’re delighted to see the world of Peppa Pig being brought to life and the countdown to opening has truly begun!” says Tyron Calton, Attraction Manager at Peppa Pig World of Play. “We’re putting a significant investment into Peppa Pig World of Play to ensure that the experience is authentic, immersive and truly memorable for our youngest visitors and their families. Grapevine Mills is the perfect location to open Peppa Pig World of Play, and we’re confident that when doors open, Dallas-Fort Worth area families will enjoy a truly unforgettable experience as they step into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig.”

Developers said they watched thousands of hours of the show to faithfully recreate Peppa's world with a meticulous level of detail.



Peppa Pig World of Play is expected to open sometime in February. For more information on Peppa Pig World of Play visit https://www.peppapigworldofplay.com/dallasfw/.