Pedestrian Killed on I35E in Denton: Police

Police are investigating why a pedestrian, who was struck and killed, was in the roadway of Interstate 35E in Denton Monday night.



The weather and roadway conditions are not believed to be a factor in the crash, Public Information Officer Bryan Cose said.

Denton police and fire-rescue responded to the crash about 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of I35E.

Multiple callers reported that the vehicle lost control, left the highway and crossed the northbound service road before coming to a stop in front of a business in the 2900 block of I35E, police said.

Investigators determined that a silver 2004 Infinity G35 coupe was driving northbound in the left lane of traffic when it struck a male pedestrian in the roadway, police said.



The identity of the pedestrian, who died on impact, has not been released, police said.

The driver was hospitalized and police planned to interview him.