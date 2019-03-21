Parking Lot Attack Caught on Camera, Man Arrested

Dallas Police have arrested a man who they say was involved in an argument in a Deep Ellum parking lot. The argument was caught on video by witnesses and shows the man punching a woman at least five times. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Police have arrested a man who they say was involved in an argument in a Deep Ellum parking lot. The argument was caught on video by witnesses and shows the man punching a woman at least five times.

Investigators said 24-year-old Austin Shuffield got out of his truck and ask the woman involved to move her car, since it was blocking the parking lot exit.

The woman told police she moved her car into the parking lot and said Shuffield then approached her and started arguing.

Police said the verbal dispute then turned physical when Shuffield slapped the woman's phone from her hand as she tried to call 911.

Video obtained by NBC 5 from witnesses on-scene shows moments after Shuffield slapped the woman's phone from her hand, she hits him, then he starts punching the woman, at least five different times.

Shuffield has been charged with Assault - Bodily Injury and Interference with an Emergency Call.

Shuffield was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a $1,500 bond.