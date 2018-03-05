A North Texas auto dealership group is poised to become the first in Texas to offer a monthly subscription service for vehicles. Park Place Dealerships will launch its subscription service Park Place Select on May 1. It will allow members access to one of three tiers of luxury vehicles, based on their needs and budget. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

A North Texas auto dealership group is poised to become the first in Texas to offer a monthly subscription service for vehicles.

Park Place Dealerships will launch its subscription service Park Place Select on May 1. It will allow members access to one of three tiers of luxury vehicles, based on their needs and budget.

“I believe that what you are seeing is you are seeing a dealership organization transform into a full-fledged transportation service,” said Hesham Elgaghil, Vice President of Strategic Growth of Park Place Dealerships.

The monthly subscription fee will pay for an unlimited number of vehicle flips, insurance for the vehicles, any and all maintenance required for the vehicles, cleaning costs and a personal concierge.

“The most intriguing thing it pays for is your own personal concierge. Somebody that says, 'I will drive to you when you need me to. I will deliver the product that is best for you and your family. I will pick up the vehicle that you have in your possession. I will return it. And, by the way, while I am there with your new product I will make sure you know everything about your new vehicle, all of your preferences are set, your garage door opener is set. So I'm here for you 24/7,’” Elgaghil said.

Park Place Select will offer three tiers; Prime, Plus and Premium. Each tier offers a different class of luxury vehicle, taken from the brands that Park Place offers at its 16 dealerships across North Texas.

Prime membership costs $895 a month and offers members access to the following vehicles: Mercedes-Benz C Class and GLC Class; Volvo S60; Lexus ES and IS; Jaguar XE; Land Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.

Plus membership costs $1,395 a month and offers members access to the following vehicles: Mercedes-Benz E Class and GLE Class; Volvo XC90; Lexus, RS, GS and GX; Jaguar XF and F Pace; Land Rover Evoque Cabriolet; and Porsche Macan.

Premium membership costs $1,795 a month and offers members access to the following vehicles: Maserati Ghibli and Levante; Mercedes-Benz 43 and AMG models; Porsche Boxster and Cayenne; Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Velar.

In addition to the monthly fee, Park Place Select membership also requires a $750 one-time registration fee.

The dealership group believes Park Place Select could be a game-changer for it moving forward.

“We can no longer just be an organization that has dealerships. So this is one way to begin to engage with clients in a new and unique way that enables us to transform our entire business,” Elgaghil said.