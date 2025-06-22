Saturday in Deep Ellum brought out people just looking for a good time on a hot day.

“I feel pretty safe,” said Haley Wolken. “There’s a bunch of new restaurants and stuff going on so just checking those out.”

But safety remained top of mind for some patrons returning to the area after a shooting two nights before.

“It’s good to come in the daytime, but nighttime it’s not where to be,” one person told us.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Main Street for a shooting. Dallas Police said 19-year-old David Stribling was shot and killed. No suspect has been arrested.

Shop windows remain boarded where bullets pierced the glass.

NBC 5 ran into one person who heard the gunfire.

“Yes, yes, they sounded really close. We were over there in the parking lot and I’m like ‘are those shots?’ – and I see everybody running – everybody running – it was crazy.”

It comes after another deadly shooting last weekend. Dallas police said 32-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Lucio was shot and killed in an alley in the 200 block of S. Hall around 12:30 a.m. on June 15. DPD has not announced an arrest in the case.

And around 1:45 a.m. on June 16, Dallas police investigated a shootout between two people at Good Latimer Expressway and Main Street. In that case, 20-year-old Dontay Johnson was arrested and charged with deadly conduct.

The recent violence has prompted at least one bar to close at midnight instead of 2 a.m.

“I don’t really come down here at night because it doesn’t feel like the place to be,” said SeVaughn Ollison.

The Deep Ellum Foundation said it is aware of the recent incidents and is working to address safety.

Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation, provided NBC 5 with the following statement.

“As a mother, my heart goes out to the family. Deep Ellum is first and foremost a community and one that believes strongly in taking care of each other. We work every single day, around the clock to promote a safe and inclusive environment that supports our vibrant nightlife and high volumes of visitors.

We recently have adjusted our off-duty officer staffing and patrols to meet emerging trends, we've added lighting with the help of businesses, and we've worked diligently with detectives to provide information and footage from our over 100 cameras to help deliver justice most quickly.

We (at the Deep Ellum Foundation) are working concertedly with the leaders of our City at City Hall to take urgent action as well as advance sustainable change such as through new policies to better support entertainment districts like ours.”