texas

Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation offers new tools to navigate homebuying process

New state resources help Texans understand the homebuying process.

By Brittney Johnson

NBCDFW.com

As housing prices cool and more buyers return to the market, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is offering new tools to guide you through the process of purchasing a home.

TSAHC recently released a free, on-demand webinar that breaks down the 10 steps to homeownership, from house hunting to getting the keys on closing day.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The agency also helps users locate certified housing counselors who can assess homebuying readiness, offer credit tips, and explain available programs.

Texans may also qualify for down payment assistance or mortgage credit certificates. To learn more, watch the webinar or find a counselor, visit TSAHC’s official blog.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

texashousing
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us