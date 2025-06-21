Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation offers new tools to navigate homebuying process

As housing prices cool and more buyers return to the market, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is offering new tools to guide you through the process of purchasing a home.

TSAHC recently released a free, on-demand webinar that breaks down the 10 steps to homeownership, from house hunting to getting the keys on closing day.

The agency also helps users locate certified housing counselors who can assess homebuying readiness, offer credit tips, and explain available programs.

Texans may also qualify for down payment assistance or mortgage credit certificates. To learn more, watch the webinar or find a counselor, visit TSAHC’s official blog.