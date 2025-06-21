16 billion passwords leaked in massive data breach

According to a report published by Cybernews this week, login information for 16 billion accounts has been leaked online.

The number is double the world’s entire population.

“This is the mother of all data breaches,” said Ed Peters, CEO of Irving-based Data Discovery Sciences.

The report, published by researchers at Cybernews, says the usernames and passwords open access to almost any online service imaginable, including Apple, Facebook and Google, and likely come from various infostealers—malicious software that breaches a victim’s device to take sensitive information.

“We tend to think of a lone hacker going and stealing your data. That's not the case,” said Peters.

According to the researchers, the records are scattered across 30 different databases. Cybercriminals could use the information to exploit users through account takeovers, identity theft, and targeted phishing attacks.

“Everything comes down to good hygiene in the end,” said Peters, who recommends protecting your data by changing your passwords, using passkeys and two-factor authentication.

The silver lining, according to Cybernews, is that the datasets were only exposed briefly—long enough for researchers to uncover them, but not long enough to determine who was controlling the massive set of records.

“If you use two-factor authentication, that's a major step up right there,” he said.