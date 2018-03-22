Live video will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A rock hauler with a full load struck an overhead sign and overturned along Interstate 20 in South Dallas Thursday morning, closing part of the freeway.

The crash happened about 9:25 a.m. near St. Augustine Drive when the rock hauler somehow struck an overhead sign.



As the truck ripped the sign from its foundation, it overturned and spilled its load of large rocks and gravel, as well as engine fluids, across all eastbound lanes of the divided roadway.

A few vehicles were struck but no injuries were reported, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials expect the road to be closed for about two hours. Drivers are being diverted to the service road while the scene is cleared.

