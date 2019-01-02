Overnight Police Chase Spans Dallas, Tarrant Counties

Two people were arrested following a chase that spanned two counties overnight, police say. (Published 55 minutes ago)

The chase began after 12:39 a.m. in North Richland Hills after a patrol officer stopped a Dodge Charger with three people inside.

The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and was being handcuffed by the officer when the front seat passenger jumped into the driver's seat and drove off, police say.

Police chased the Charger for about 40 minutes into Dallas and back into Tarrant County on westbound Interstate 30 until the Charger crashed near Ballpark Way in Arlington, police say.

The driver and a passenger tried to run from police but were later captured. The driver, who hasn't been identified, was arrested for having outstanding warrants, police say.

Officers said the passenger was released without charges.