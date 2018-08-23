Going back to school does not have to include a physical classroom for some some North Texas teachers and students who telecommute to a virtual campus for public school. This year, Texas K-12 has opened its second online public school, the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville ISD.

More and more teachers are moving from the traditional classroom to teach online.

“It’s just a joy for me to be able to do this from home,” said Jennifer Pinkerton who was a math teacher at Keller ISD for five years before she made the switch online. “I love Keller ISD. My kids go there, but this is a better fit. To be able to serve my family in the way that I want to, and to be with them in the morning, is great. I still get to do what I love which is to teach. I have the best of both worlds.”

Pinkerton has been an online teacher for five years. Each class is filled with about 40 students.

“Parents enroll their kids for multiple reasons. We do see kids that feel bullied, or don’t feel like they fit in or belong," Pinkerton said. "We see school shootings or things on the news that frighten families. I think we continue to see families look for an alternative.”

For information on the Texas Virtual Academy click here.

