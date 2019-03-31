One Person Dies From Crash Between Truck and a Bicyclist

A major crash between a truck and a bicycle left one person dead Sunday.

The bicyclist was riding eastbound in the 1300 block of West Henderson St. in Cleburne when he turned across the traffic lanes and was hit, police say.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2001 Dodge pickup was not injured.

The Cleburne Police Department is investigating the incident.

Police are not releasing the name of the bicyclist yet pending notification of next of kin.