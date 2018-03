Garland Police are investigating after a shooting at the Meadow Creek Apartments that left one man dead, Saturday March 17, 2018.

Garland Police are investigating after a shooting at the Meadow Creek Apartments that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the apartment in the 500 block of Tacoma Drive just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found a man lying at the bottom of a stairway between two buildings. It appeared he had been shot several times.

Rescue crews responded to the scene, but the man was later pronounced dead.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrated Around the World

From green rivers in Chicago to a green Wall of China, St. Patricks Day was celebrated worldwide on March 17, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

So far there's been no arrest. Police continue their investigation.