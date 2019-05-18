One Killed, Another Injured After Shooting Outside Fort Worth Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One Killed, Another Injured After Shooting Outside Fort Worth Apartment Complex

By Catherine Park

Published 23 minutes ago

    Police are searching for possibly several suspects after a fatal shooting on Friday.

    According to Fort Worth police, at 10:45 p.m., officers and fire responded to a shooting call in the parking lots of an apartment complex on the 3500 block of S. Riverside Drive.

    After further investigation, it was revealed that a car drove up to two females who in the parking lot. A group of individuals then exited the car and started shooting at the two women.

    Both were struck by gunfire.

    The shooters then fled the scene.

    Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one died from her injuries and the other is expected to survive.

    Detectives are investigating this incident and have no suspects at this time.

