Oh Baby! Arlington Newborn Weighs in at 14 Pounds, 13 Ounces

An Arlington newborn baby boy is breaking records and melting hearts.

Ali James Medlock was born on Dec. 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

At 21.5 inches long, Baby Ali weighed 14 pounds, 13 ounces.

Ali’s parents, Jennifer and Eric Medlock, are both music teachers in the Arlington Independent School District. Jennifer says the hospital told them their son was a record breaker and was the biggest baby their doctor delivered in his 30-plus years of experience.

Baby Ali had to remain in the NICU for a week due to his size — his blood sugar and platelets were too low — according to his mother. He also experienced rapid breathing.

Fortunately, Baby Ali has improved since his stay in the hospital.

Ali James has a big sister named Annabelle, who weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces when she was born, according to mom.