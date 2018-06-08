Officer Sits in Hot Car for 45 Minutes to Teach a Lesson

A North Texas police officer took on the Texas heat to show others just how dangerous it can be.

Hickory Creek Police Officer Lane sat in a hot car for 45 minutes as an example of how quickly the heat can turn dangerous, KRLD reported.

A fellow officer documented the experience on Facebook Live. Lane said his vision was wobbly and he had a headache by the end of it.

The police department hopes the video will show people how serious the extreme heat can be for anyone.

Two children have died this year so far in Texas. Both were less than a year old.

Noheatstroke.org has safety recommendations for parents:

-Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for a minute.

-Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don't overlook sleeping babies.

-Always lock your car and ensure children do not have access to keys or remote entry devices. Teach children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.



-If a child is missing, always check the pool first, then the car, including the trunk.

-Keep a stuffed animal in the carseat and when the child is put in the seat, place the animal in the front with the driver. Or place your purse, briefcase or cell phone in the backseat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.

-Make "look before you leave" a routine whenever you get out of the car.

-Have a plan that your childcare provider will call you if your child does not show up for school.