The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Lantana, Texas neighborhood that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the Denton Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation into this officer-involved shooting on the 600 block of Boswell Crossing. This incident did involve one of Denton's deputies.

They were unable to confirm the condition of the person shot.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

