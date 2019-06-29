Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in Lantana Neighborhood - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in Lantana Neighborhood

By Catherine Park

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Lantana, Texas neighborhood that happened early Saturday morning.

    According to the Denton Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation into this officer-involved shooting on the 600 block of Boswell Crossing. This incident did involve one of Denton's deputies. 

    They were unable to confirm the condition of the person shot.

    We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

