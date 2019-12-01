Office Depot Donations to Help Damaged Dallas ISD Schools - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Office Depot Donations to Help Damaged Dallas ISD Schools

Donations will go to Walnut Hill Elementary and Thomas Jefferson High School, both of which sustained severe damage during the storm

By Hannah Jones

Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Two Dallas schools devastated by the tornadoes on Oct. 20 are getting help from a local office supply store.

    Office Depot will donate more than $5,000 in supplies and funds to spend at the store on Monday.

    These donations will go to Walnut Hill Elementary and Thomas Jefferson High School. Both schools suffered a total loss of school property during the storm.

    In October, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said that Walnut Hill Elementary will need to be rebuilt. He also said that Thomas Jefferson High School will be uninhabitable through at least the end of the school year.

