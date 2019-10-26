Off-Duty Officer Accidentally Shoots Adult Son, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Officer Accidentally Shoots Adult Son, Police Say

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Carriage Creek Drive in DeSoto

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    An off-duty Dallas police officer told dispatchers he accidentally shot his adult son after mistaking him for an intruder Saturday night in DeSoto, police say.

    The incident happened in the 1400 block of Carriage Creek Drive in DeSoto at about 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

    The man called police, identified himself as an off-duty officer and said he mistook his son for an intruder, DeSoto police said.

    The officer's son was bleeding from his forearm when first responders arrived and was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to life-threatening, police said.

    Police said they did not know what led to the shooting, and no arrests had been made as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

