Off-Duty Dallas Officer Accidentally Shoots Son: DeSoto Police

An off-duty Dallas police officer accidentally shot his adult son Saturday evening after mistaking him for an intruder, DeSoto police say.
Police were called about 6 p.m. to the 1400 block of Carriage Creek Drive after the caller reported the shooting.
The victim, an adult man, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his right forearm, police said. The injury was not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. Initial reports indicate the shooting was an accident and the identities of the officer and his son have not been released.