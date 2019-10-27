Off-Duty Dallas Officer Accidentally Shoots Son: DeSoto Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Dallas Officer Accidentally Shoots Son: DeSoto Police

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Off-Duty Dallas Officer Accidentally Shoots Son: DeSoto Police
    An off-duty Dallas police officer accidentally shot his adult son Saturday, Oct. 27, 2019, after mistaking him for an intruder, DeSoto police say.

    An off-duty Dallas police officer accidentally shot his adult son Saturday evening after mistaking him for an intruder, DeSoto police say.

    Police were called about 6 p.m. to the 1400 block of Carriage Creek Drive after the caller reported the shooting.

    The victim, an adult man, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his right forearm, police said. The injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

    No arrests have been made. Initial reports indicate the shooting was an accident and the identities of the officer and his son have not been released.

