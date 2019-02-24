The Cowtown Marathon finished up on Sunday with the half, full, and ultra-marathons.

Myranda Williams, a 5th grade math teacher at Aubrey Middle School, was one of the people to participate in the half marathon.

However, Williams walked the 13.1 miles instead of running like she used to.

"I can't run right now, but I can walk." said Williams.

In June 2017, Williams said she was struck by a car while she was riding a bike to train for a triathlon with a family member in West Texas.

Among her injuries, Williams said she partially amputated both of her arms, broke nine of her ribs, and was in a medically induced coma for eight days.

She had over a dozen surgeries, had her arms reattached at the elbows, and had to relearn to walk.

“I didn't know what my walk was going to look like when I finally did walk again… there was a lot of unknown fear,” she said.

Williams is still recovering today and is not able to run at this time.

However, that did not stop her from returning to the Cowtown.

"Just because you have some sort of limitation doesn't mean you can't do things. It just means you have to find a different way to do it," she said.

Williams walked the half marathon, and even jogged the final stretch to the finish line.

"There's so much more that you can do than you think you can, you just have to find it," she said.

Williams said she plans to return to the Cowtown in the future for more races.