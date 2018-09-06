North Richland Hills Police Implement Body Cameras

The North Richland Hills Police Department has introduced the 'Body Worn Camera Program'.

Cameras have been issued to all sworn officers, public service officers and crime scene examiners. The public will begin to see the cameras on NRH officers after full implementation and training have been completed.

The State Legislature approved the Senate bill that allowed departments to apply to receive grant funding to help support the cost of implementing body worn cameras. The North Richland Hills Police Department received approximately $94,000 that supported the implementation.