North Richland Hills Police Implement Body Cameras - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

North Richland Hills Police Implement Body Cameras

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    North Richland Hills Police Department
    The North Richland Hills Police Department has introduced the 'Body Worn Camera Program', Thursday, September 6, 2018.

    The North Richland Hills Police Department has introduced the 'Body Worn Camera Program'.

    Cameras have been issued to all sworn officers, public service officers and crime scene examiners. The public will begin to see the cameras on NRH officers after full implementation and training have been completed.

    The State Legislature approved the Senate bill that allowed departments to apply to receive grant funding to help support the cost of implementing body worn cameras. The North Richland Hills Police Department received approximately $94,000 that supported the implementation.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices