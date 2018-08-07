One of Dallas Police Department’s furry members received a special gift from a nonprofit that caters specifically to the well-being of dogs serving alongside officers in blue.

Dallas K-9 officer Django sporting a bullet, stab resistant vest donated by Altrusa Club of Dallas Foundation, Inc.

Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501 c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country, according to their website.



Dallas K-9 officer Django recently received his very own vest courtesy of the Altrusa Club of Dallas Foundation, Inc.



Each vest costs $950 but is valued between $1,744 to $2,283. Each vest comes with a five-year warranty and weighs between four and five pounds.

Donations given by sponsors funds manufacturing the vests made special for each K-9 officer.

If you wish to place a donation to help give a K9 its protective vest, click here.

