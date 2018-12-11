Shot Fired During Traffic Stop Prompts Manhunt in Cedar Hill

No one was hurt when a gun was fired during a traffic stop late Monday night in Cedar Hill, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

According to police, the officer pulled over a car near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Cannaday Drive at about 11 p.m. for an unspecified equipment violation.

Both the driver and the officer pulled into a nearby gas station parking lot. As the people inside the car were stepping out, a single shot was fired, police say.

Investigators believe the shot was accidental and not directed at the officer.

A backseat passenger, who police believed was in possession of the gun at the time, ran away from the scene. The other two people in the car stayed inside the car and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The officer did not return fire.

Police say they found a gun inside the car.

No further details were released.