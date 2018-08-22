New Year Brings New High School in Waxahachie - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Year Brings New High School in Waxahachie

By Deborah Ferguson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Students and teachers in the Waxahachie ISD are settling into their first day of class Wednesday.

    For 2,400 students in grades 9-12 at the new Waxahachie High School, it means finding their way around a building that stretches 11 acres under the roof. The main hallway in the new Waxahachie High School runs a quarter-mile long.

    Due to the size, students will have 10 minutes for passing period to get to classes on time.

    Highlights of the new building include a state-of-the-art performance hall, a greenhouse for the horticulture program and a full-sized kitchen to support culinary students.

    Those students will get real world practice in a 65-seat restaurant called The Reservation which will be open to the public. The kitchen will also allow the students to cater events for 1,000 people.

    Voters approved the new Waxahachie High School in a 2015 bond election to handle a growing student population. District spokeswoman Jenny Bridges says the final price tag was $118 million.

    The city's mayor calls the high school "the most significant event in 50 years in Waxahachie," according to the Waxahachie Daily Light.

