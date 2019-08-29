New Video Released of Mesquite Mother Missing for Over 4 Months

Police have released new video of a missing Mesquite mother shortly before she vanished in Old East Dallas, Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Police have released new video of a missing Mesquite mother shortly before she vanished in Old East Dallas.

Prisma Peralta Reyes was reported missing the evening of April 17 when she failed to pick up her young son from a babysitter.

More than four months have passed and the 26-year-old is still missing.

Reyes lived in Mesquite so the Mesquite Police Department is leading the investigation with the help of Dallas police.

"It's a very challenging case," said Lt. Stephen Biggs of the Mesquite Police Department. "Unfortunately leads have been few and far between."

Police say they've interviewed hundreds of people in the case, but have yielded no concrete answers as to what happened to the former member of the National Guard.

Police are now releasing new surveillance images of Reyes' last known movements in East Dallas on April 17, hoping someone will remember seeing her.

Police confirm Reyes left her job at a car dealership for lunch on April 17.

She had lunch with an ex-boyfriend at the E Bar Tex Mex restaurant located on North Haskell Avenue.

Police say the man left but Reyes stayed at the restaurant for a considerable amount of time drinking.

"There was some sort of verbal disturbance and she was asked to leave the premises," said Biggs.

Biggs cannot say whether Reyes was intoxicated when she left but confirms the bartender stopped serving her drinks.

Reyes was then involved in a verbal road rage incident with a driver nearby.

Police were called but Reyes reportedly left the scene.

Police have spoken with the other driver.

"We don't believe the road rage incident was related to her disappearance," said Biggs.

Reyes then began driving toward White Rock Lake, presumably back to her job located in the area, but she then turned back around and headed to her ex-boyfriend's apartment complex.

Reyes is then captured on surveillance camera running into the garage of the Olympus at Ross apartments along Ross Avenue.

Previously release surveillance video showed the woman on her cell phone pacing back and forth near an elevator.

Police say Reyes entered the elevator and was seen crying by a resident who got off on the second floor while she remained inside.

It is not known what floor Reyes had intended to go to, said police.

Police revealed that Reyes' ex-boyfriend was not at home when she arrived. Detectives have reportedly confirmed he was in another city with friends.

Reyes was never seen leaving the apartment building, however police note that some exits do not have cameras.

Police say they found her Jeep nearby.

"This is very challenging," said Biggs. "Just the fact that she's seen on video one minute and the next minute she's gone and unfortunately we just haven't gotten a lot of leads on this case."

Reyes' mother, Lilia Peralta, has canvassed the apartment complex, placing MISSING PERSON fliers on available posts.

Last week, Peralta told NBC 5 she believes her daughter is still alive and fears she may have been kidnapped.

Peralta is taking care of her 6-year-old grandson.

Police say nothing indicates foul play at this time, but it is disturbing that no one has heard from Reyes in more than four months.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.