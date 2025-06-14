A Mesquite mom is demanding justice for her 13-year-old daughter, who spent days in the hospital after being beaten up by two older girls. The violent encounter was caught on camera.

Isel Lopez is home with her daughter Ayana, as she recovers from her injuries.

“No parent would want their child bedbound to a hospital bed for five days being treated," Lopez said.

She said the hospital stay was physically and emotionally taxing. How Ayana ended up there was even more difficult to process.

“I was upset because I know things could’ve gotten much worse with her injuries that she sustained,” she said.

NBC 5 will share only a portion of the video captured on a cell phone. In it, Ayana, a 7th-grader at Lanny Frasier Middle School, is seen being punched several times in the head by two girls as others watched and recorded.

Mesquite police confirmed the incident happened earlier this month at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The school district said it happened after school hours, and there were no school-sanctioned events happening at the time.

Ayana told NBC 5 she called her mom immediately following the incident.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I just got jumped by two high schoolers.’ She was like, 'What do you mean?' I was like, ‘I just got jumped by high schoolers,'” said Ayana.

Ayana said she was there to confront one girl when they began fighting, and two others jumped in and started hitting her.

“They just kept beating on me and they wouldn’t let me get up,” she said.

Police told NBC 5 they have seen the video, and it is a part of their investigation. They’ve also been in touch with the District Attorney’s office.

Lopez is demanding swift action and believes her daughter’s injuries justify their arrest.

“A left pelvic fracture where she has lost mobility in her left leg. It caused her to have a concussion, a grade one laceration of her liver and grade one kidney damage,” she said. “It’s upsetting because, of course, I want these girls to be held accountable for what they did to my daughter.”

For Ayana, it’s still hard to talk about what happened. She claims she’s being taunted on social media. Lopez said what may have started as teen drama went too far.

Mesquite police tell NBC 5 that Ayana’s medical records could lead to serious charges.