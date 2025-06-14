Art and Culture

Meadows Museum at SMU is first stop of traveling art exhibit

'The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce' exhibit is a rare chance to see works of art outside of Puerto Rico.

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

When you wander through the Meadows Museum at SMU exhibit 'The Sense of Beauty', your senses come alive. Many of the artworks are bursts of bright color.

"There's something clearly unique about the art that is made in Puerto Rico," Meadows Museum curator Patricia Manzano Rodriguez said. "Puerto Rican culture in art, music, literature; so it's really a great excuse for us to be able to bring all this here and showcase it to an American audience.

The exhibit in Dallas is the first time works of art that are usually hanging in the Museo De Arte De Ponce have been seen outside the unincorporated U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. The museum is undergoing renovations after a hurricane and earthquake.

Businessman and art collector Luis Ferré was a contemporary of Meadows Museum namesake, Algur H. Meadows.

"They basically led parallel lives," Manzano said. "They both were businessmen, they traveled to Europe in the 1950s, and they were more or less collecting the same stuff at the same time."

Ferré's collection includes contemporary Puerto Rican artists, as well as European masters. Among the paintings is the iconic 'Flaming June', a painting of woman wearing a bright orange dress.

"We don't really know who she is," Manzano said. "It's so peaceful, but the flowers behind her are poisonous, so there's a really dark touch to the painting as well, and I think it leaves people guessing. That's what really attracts all of us to Flaming June."

So much so, you can find Flaming June in gift shops, on greeting cards, and all over Google.

"She is everywhere! From shower curtains to mouse pads," Manzano said.

Dallas is the first stop on a 6-city tour for 'The Sense of Beauty'. The exhibit runs through June 22 at the Meadows Museum at SMU.

