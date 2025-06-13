It is quite a sight to see on a rural road in Waxahachie in Ellis County.

“I got some new neighbors,” neighbor Loretta Billings said.

She lives near the property and was shocked to see thousands of chickens being unloaded off 18-wheelers.

“Averages around 18,000 so I was told,” Billings said. “Then I was told 20,000."

Aeroponic farmer Anthony Whitley operates the farm.

“I was the first guy that put a rooftop garden inside Deep Ellum with the aeroponic technology,” Whitely said.

He tells NBC 5 there are several thousand chickens but didn't give an exact number.

Whitley is renting the land for his free-range egg project to help fight food desert issues.

“Take the commercial chickens and put them in a situation where they live, and they be more healthy so they can produce more healthy eggs.”

“I already grow produce, so I'm mixing produce with poultry and eggs,” Whitley explained. “One day to have like a farm market or something like that, you know.”

Still, some neighbors don’t like the process.

“Well, they smell, they get into all of the other yards,” Billings said. “I don't know if these chickens are clean. It just don't look right.”

Whitley said rain, muddy conditions and some vandalism have slowed progress, but the goal is to have the chickens enclosed in the back.

Those working the free-range farm hope people will just give them a chance.

“Everybody's coming by, taking pictures and videos and, we just wanted to put the narrative out there that this is nothing negative,” farm worker Quinton McCright said. “This is all positive, and this will be a good source for the community.”

Whitley added they just need a little time.

“From the rain, you know, I stayed out there for days trying to herd them in,” Whitley said. “We're getting everything put up and if you just give us a few seconds and they won't even see them. Then, we'll go back to regular life.”

The Texas Animal Health Commission said the poultry did enter the state without meeting all requirements and the situation was addressed directly with all regulatory protocols.