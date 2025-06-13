Parker County

Two dead after attempted trench rescue in Parker County, officials say

By NBCDFW Staff

Two people have died after crews worked to rescue the victims from a trench in Parker County on Friday, according to Parker County Emergency Services.

Teams of first responders worked to free two workers trapped in a trench below ground in the 12900 block of Aledo Iona Road, right on the Parker-Tarrant County line, according to Parker County Emergency Services.

Those on the ground say the workers were not responding while crews attempted to free the victims.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

