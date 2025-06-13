Two people have died after crews worked to rescue the victims from a trench in Parker County on Friday, according to Parker County Emergency Services.

Teams of first responders worked to free two workers trapped in a trench below ground in the 12900 block of Aledo Iona Road, right on the Parker-Tarrant County line, according to Parker County Emergency Services.

Those on the ground say the workers were not responding while crews attempted to free the victims.

