Nature Center Receives $200k Grant to Enhance Trails

The Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center received a $200,000 grant to spend on trail restoration.

An outdoor treasure in North Texas will get some sprucing up thanks to some friends.

The group "Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center" was awarded a $200,000 grant to enhance trails at the nature center.

"The Friends raised more than $100,000 in matching funds for the project, including a $54,000 required match by the state," a news release stated. "The grant will fund additional parking, trail stabilization and restoration as well as a trailhead kiosk and compost toilet. The project will take place at the southern portion of the Nature Center's 20 miles of trails at Greer Island."

The area being renovated had suffered extensive storm damage in 2014 and 2015, the release said.

An event last week celebrated the grant and Ralph Duggins, who was appointed chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission earlier this year.

The event also kicked off the initial phase of the Nature Center’s plans to preserve and enhance one of the largest urban nature parks with the goal of making it one of the best in the country.