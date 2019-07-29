This week's featured book is "Flora and Ulysses" by Kate DiCamillo, which is considered great for 4th and 5th graders.

FROM THE PUBLISHER: It begins, as the best superhero stories do, with a tragic accident that has unexpected consequences. The squirrel never saw the vacuum cleaner coming, but self-described cynic Flora Belle Buckman, who has read every issue of the comic book Terrible Things Can Happen to You!, is the just the right person to step in and save him. What neither can predict is that Ulysses (the squirrel) has been born anew, with powers of strength, flight, and misspelled poetry — and that Flora will be changed too, as she discovers the possibility of hope and the promise of a capacious heart.

From #1 New York Times best-selling author Kate DiCamillo comes a laugh-out-loud story filled with eccentric, endearing characters and featuring an exciting new format — a novel interspersed with comic-style graphic sequences and full-page illustrations, all rendered in black-and-white by artist K. G. Campbell.

NBC 5’s Reading With You is a 9-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.