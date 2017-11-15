NBC 5 Responds Helps After Laptop Repair Takes Several Weeks - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

NBC 5 Responds Helps After Laptop Repair Takes Several Weeks

By Wayne Carter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Your computer can be your lifeblood these days. When it breaks down, you feel lost. Michael Bruner's laptop was just a year old when his hard drive went out. He already bought a 3-year extended warranty. So, he wasn't worried when he took it to the Geek Squad at Best Buy. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

    Your computer can be your lifeblood these days. When it breaks down, you feel lost.

    Michael Bruner’s laptop was just a year old when his hard drive went out.

    He already bought a 3-year extended warranty. So, he wasn't worried when he took it to the Geek Squad at Best Buy.

    They promised he'd get it back soon, with regular status updates.

    What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

    [NATL-DFW] What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

    A fire in Pennsylvania over the weekend killed a 3-year-old girl. Investigators believe the source of the fire was a hoverboard. What you need to know about protecting your home if you own a hoverboard.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

    A week later he got an email that said he had to pay for the repair.

    He reminded them of the warranty but then got a message saying his laptop was being shipped back soon.

    After more time passed, he was told other things were broken and they needed parts.

    This kept going on weeks.

    Bruner visited the store, talked to managers, and documented everything.

    This all started in late August and by the beginning of October he still had no laptop, so he called NBC 5 Responds.

    Controversial Quiz Shocks Sixth Graders and Parents

    [DFW] Controversial Quiz Shocks Sixth Graders and Parents

    A controversial school assignment has Virginia parents demanding answers. Sixth graders at Woodson Middle School received a shocking quiz in their Family and Consumer Science class with questions about "mistresses", "boy toys" and extramarital affairs.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017)

    We called Best Buy and they apologized saying "We always want to provide a great customer experience but in this instance with Mr. Bruner we came up short."

    They refunded him the original cost of the laptop -- $1,550. Problem solved.

    We helped Michael get back on track, and if you're caught up in a consumer problem, we can help you too.

    NBC 5 Responds solves problems every day for you.

    Click here to leave a consumer tip


    Families Sue Company After Loved Ones' Remains Found

    [DFW] Families Sue Company After Loved Ones' Remains Found

    A woman in Oregon donated her mother's body to science after she passed away, but is now suing the company after discovering her mother's body was not used for what she was told.
     

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017)
    Published at 5:06 PM CST on Nov 15, 2017 | Updated at 5:56 PM CST on Nov 15, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices