Mysterious Boom, Shaking Reported in Parker County

NBC 5 is following up on numerous reports of a loud boom or possible explosion in Parker County, but so far no cause has been found for the mysterious noise.



Azle police said they received a number of calls about a "loud, booming noise" over a wide area and that some even reported houses and businesses shaking.

Emails received from NBC 5 viewers and reports posted on social media say the boom was heard northwest of Springtown, west of Weatherford and near Azle. The large area covers much of Parker County.



No cause for the boom has been confirmed, though there are a couple of theories.

Could the sound and shaking be caused by an earthquake? It doesn't seem to be. The United States Geological Survey has no reported earthquake activity in North Texas Wednesday, ruling out the possibility it was caused by seismic activity.

Some have speculated that the boom was caused by an F-16 breaking the sound barrier, but NBC 5 talked with officials at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, the home of the 457th Fighter Squadron which flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon, and they said they didn't have any F-16s flying today.



Parker County Emergency Management said they conducted a search after receiving numerous reports of the loud noise, but that nothing was found. They added that they contacted aeronautics manufacturer Lockheed Martin, who confirmed they did have planes in the air, in the area, Wednesday, but Parker County said the company declined to elaborate further.



NBC 5 reached out to Lockheed and is waiting on a return phone call.



Lockheed, which built F-16s at their Fort Worth facility for decades, now builds the stealth F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at their factory at NASJRB.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

