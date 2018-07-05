Mother Opens Fire on Kidnapping Suspect in Dallas

Police say a mother shot a man who tried to steal her SUV while her two toddlers were still inside the vehicle in Dallas Wednesday night. (Published 51 minutes ago)



It happened at about 10 p.m. outside a Shell service station in the 100 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

According to police, the mother had stepped inside the gas station when a man climbed into the driver's seat and tried to drive away. The mother jumped back into the vehicle and ordered the man to stop the car, police said.

When he refused, she pulled a gun from the glove box and shot the man, who then drove the SUV into a utility pole, according to police.



The children, who police described as toddlers, and the mother were not hurt.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. He faces two charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering, and robbery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

