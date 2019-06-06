Mother, Child Killed in Pleasant Grove Crash

A woman and her child were killed after an SUV and pickup collided at a Pleasant Grove intersection late Wednesday night, police said. (Published June 6, 2019)

A mother and her child were killed and three others hurt in a crash in Pleasant Grove late Wednesday night, police say.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elam Road and North Masters Drive.

Early police reports indicated four people were hospitalized after a pickup truck and SUV collided. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and her child died at Baylor Medical Center.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash. The intersection was closed for several hours overnight as police investigated.

No further details were released.

Check back for updates to this developing story. As details unfold, elements may change.