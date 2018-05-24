Kindergarten Class Shake Hands, Smiles Every Morning

A kindergarten class in Keene ISD have a daily morning routine of shaking hands, making eye contact and smiling every day when they start class. (Published 56 minutes ago)

There are times when teachers may wonder, am I making a difference?

The emphatic truth is yes, and the proof is the video the morning routine if a kindergarten class in the Keene Independent School District.

The video shows one student, Asher Bates, greeting his classmates at the door to start the day. Bates stands there proudly owning the morning routine his teacher put in place at the start of the school year.

Asher and his classmates make eye to eye contact, shake hands firmly, smile at each other, and even lean in for a quick hug.

"This is something we do every morning to start our day off on the right foot! Every child in my class does this," wrote Ashley Coston Taylor, Asher's teacher. "It’s amazing to see my Littles can do something now that they will use the rest of their life. And hopefully make them better people for it!!"

Taylor, who has taught for 18 years, said, "when I see the direction the world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing will make a difference! #lovemylittles #bestwaytostartaday #nevertooyoungformanners"

And, it reminds us, if we could only remember everything we learned in kindergarten.