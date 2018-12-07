More than 1,000 small animals were seized from a Cleburne pet store last week after being “cruelly treated,” the Humane Society of North Texas said in a statement.

An anonymous complaint filed with the Cleburne Animal Services regarding the Pet Depot store in Cleburne led to the investigation. Cleburne Animal Services obtained a warrant and asked HSNT to help in seizing and removing the animals.

There were 1,046 small animals, birds, puppies and kittens taken from the property. The puppies and kittens are now in custody of Cleburne Animal Services, while the remaining 1,000 small animals and birds are in HSNT’s care.

Many of the animals were diseased and cruelly treated, HSNT said. The animals were not given adequate food, water or housing and have numerous health issues, HSNT said.

The puppies have bald spots from flea dermatitis, the kittens have severe ear mites and the birds are also in poor health, HSNT said.

“Once these severely neglected and sick small animals have completely recovered, they will be available for adoption in our adoption centers,” said Cassie Lackey, HSNT Director of Communications. “The Humane Society of North Texas will continue to support and partner with law enforcement, and act as an advocate on behalf of all animals, big or small, to ensure their well-being.”

HSNT is in immediate need of financial support for these neglected animals to cover the cost of small habitats, food, bedding, and veterinary care. Go here to make a donation to help with the care of the animals.