Mister Rogers Honored With U.S. Stamp

Mister Rogers has been honored with his own U.S. Forever postage stamp.

Fred Rogers was well-known for his children television series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," a popular educational show that inspired generations. He passed away in 2003.

The stamp features a photo of Rogers in a red cardigan with puppet Kim Friday XIII, a character from his show, which aired from 1968 to 2001.

The stamp was released on March 23 and is available for purchase.











