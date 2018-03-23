Mister Rogers Honored With U.S. Stamp - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mister Rogers Honored With U.S. Stamp

By Lauren Crawford

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A Mister Rogers stamp will soon be coming to a neighborhood near you soon.

    Mister Rogers has been honored with his own U.S. Forever postage stamp.

    Fred Rogers was well-known for his children television series, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," a popular educational show that inspired generations. He passed away in 2003.

    The stamp features a photo of Rogers in a red cardigan with puppet Kim Friday XIII, a character from his show, which aired from 1968 to 2001.

    The stamp was released on March 23 and is available for purchase.




