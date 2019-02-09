Mesquite police are asking for help identifying a man they suspect in two January burglaries.

The first burglary happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 14 at business in the 600 block of Pioneer Road, according to Mesquite police. The second happened at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a business in the 3800 block of Pavillion Court.

In each instance, police said the man's image was captured on security cameras, and on both occasions he wore a hooded sweatshirt with the logo "October's Very Own" depicted on the front.

Police said Crime Stoppers would pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS and the phone number for the Mesquite Police Department is 972-285-6336.

