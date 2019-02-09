Mesquite Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Suspect of Burglaries - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Mesquite Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Suspect of Burglaries

The incidents happened within a week of each other in mid-January

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mesquite Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Suspect of Burglaries
    Mesquite Police Department
    Mesquite police are asking for help identifying a man they suspect in two January burglaries.

    Mesquite police are asking for help identifying a man they suspect in two January burglaries.

    The first burglary happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 14 at business in the 600 block of Pioneer Road, according to Mesquite police. The second happened at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a business in the 3800 block of Pavillion Court.

    In each instance, police said the man's image was captured on security cameras, and on both occasions he wore a hooded sweatshirt with the logo "October's Very Own" depicted on the front.

    Police said Crime Stoppers would pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS and the phone number for the Mesquite Police Department is 972-285-6336.

    Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

    [NATL]Cleveland Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

    A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices