The Mesquite City Council approved two developments Tuesday that the city says will bring thousands of homes and hundreds of jobs to the community.

One of the developments will take up roughly 652 acres in part of southeast Mesquite along Interstate 20 that falls in Kaufman County, according to the city. The other is an 80-acre industrial business park on Interstate 30 in northern Mesquite.

The larger of the two, part of an agreement with Spradley Farms, LTD, is a mixed-use development expected to bring more then 2,500 single-family homes and commercial properties to the area. The business-centered development with Urban Logistics Realty, called Urban District 30, will include more than 979,000 square feet of industrial space spread across five buildings, the city said.

The city said the business development would bring an additional $71 million to Mesquite's tax base and add between 500 and 900 new jobs. Urban District 30 will emphasize green space and public art, city officials said.

Construction on Urban District 30 will begin by July 2021 and is expected to be finished by January 2023.