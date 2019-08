Two McKinney firefighters are helping fight wildfires near the Texas Panhandle.

The two-person team will be serving as 'wildland paramedics.'

They'll be seeing to the health and safety of those fighting the flames.

The program started after the death of a Weatherford firefighter last summer.

Footage Shows Mom's Pleas as Baby is Rescued From Hot Car

Police released footage of a mother who said she accidentally left her 5-month-old in a car for half an hour in a Goodyear, Arizona, parking lot when she, her sister and other daughter went into the store. Officers are heard on camera saying it was about 99 degrees outside. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

The call-up is part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.