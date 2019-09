For the second time this year, a McKinney firefighter is accused of sexually assualting a child. Rodney Lloyd Smith was fired following his arrest Thursday. (Published 33 minutes ago)

For the second time this year, a McKinney firefighter is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Rodney Lloyd Smith was fired following his arrest Thursday.

The McKinney fire chief released a statement about Smith's firing.

It says "The safety of our citizens and maintaining the trust of the public is our highest priority and we take these matter very seriously."

In February, former firefighter Chad Watson was also arrested on a child sex charge.